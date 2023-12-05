Khanyisa: La Dee pours heart out in latest offering

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Songstress La Dee is set to release a new track titled “Khanyisa” this Saturday. The song features Trigga Pablo and was written and executively produced by La Dee.

It was mixed by Lungs D and mastered by Sparks 45. In the song, La Dee opens up about one of the hardest encounters she faced this year. She describes the song as a blend of Amapiano and gospel music with more vocals than her previous songs.

“This song is different from other songs that I’ve done before. I feel like I haven’t been so vocal in a while and with this blend of Amapiano and gospel track, I share how 2023 has been the hardest year.

“There’s a lot our families expect from us as we grow up and at times, we hustle, but with no meaningful change. For some, it becomes unbearable and they end up with suicidal thoughts,” she said.

La Dee hopes to encourage people through a prayer of hope that things will be okay, especially for those who are struggling with the pressures of life.

“Through the song, I want to encourage people through a prayer of hope that one day things will be okay,” said La Dee.

She believes that next year will be a year of greatness and is willing to deliver what is expected of her in the music sector.

The visuals for the track will be shot this week, and the song will be released next week.

