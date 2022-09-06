Khaya Arts geared up for Mitambo International Theatre Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Khaya Arts are stepping up preparations for this year’s Mitambo International Theatre Festival (MITF) slated for 20 to 24 September at Reps Theatre in Harare.

Earlier this month, the dance ensemble staged Ngomdladla The Dunamis at the Bulawayo Theatre and their next stop is Harare. The forthcoming festival will be held under the theme “Upturn”.

The group’s leader, Future Dube said they are polishing up the production in preparation for the festival.

“Since we’re going to be performing the production for the second time, it’ll be polished and the people who’ll attend the festival in Harare should expect a thriller a show that they’ll not want to forget quickly,” said Dube.

MITF coordinator, Courage Chinokwetu expressed excitement at the prospect of hosting vast creatives in Harare.

“We are ready and very excited for this. Preparations are at an advanced stage as we encourage people to turn up after being bereft of theatre enjoyment because of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, ” she said.

In Harare, Khaya Arts will join other acts from Zimbabwe, the United States of America, Macedonia, Lithuania, South Africa and Germany in a celebration of music, dance, theatre and discussions. These include Xolisa Ngubelanga (South Africa), Friends from Berlin (Germany), Alyssa Dillard (USA), Ivanka Apostolova (Macedonia) and Ernersta Zemaitye (Lithuania). – @eMKlass_49