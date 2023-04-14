Khaya Arts launches arts academy

Agnes Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

Khaya Arts which specialises in theatre and dance on Wednesday launched an arts academy at the Tshabalala Open Arena.

The event was attended by representatives from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo City Council, and the Popular Solutions for Health (PSH) with Fikile Marovatsanga representing the Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Minister Judith Ncube who was supposed to be the guest of honour.

The arts academy is set to offer multi disciplinary classes such as marimba, and dance and offer edutainment as Khaya Arts tries to change children’s behaviour to keep them off drugs.

Speaking at the launch, Khaya Arts director and founder Future Dube said they have enlisted parents to help protect kids from substance abuse and drug use.

“Males and females of all ages are welcome to the academy. We don’t just focus on age groups, we also pay attention to discipline and interest,” Dube said.

He asked the Bulawayo City Council to assist them with water tanks to use at the academy as there are water shortages.

Sihlabo Dlodlo, an art sponsor who funded Iyasa spoke on how Khaya Arts Academy may be used to discipline kids saying it can also boost the pupils’ confidence in class.

Speaking on behalf of Minister Judith Ncube, Marovatsanga said: “The introduction of Khaya Arts is largely focused on children and parents to battle against drug and substance misuse. Child drug abuse has grown to be a problem. Drug abuse is widespread among schoolchildren.

“There is a need for many people to combat drugs. Since drug and substance misuse affects everyone, I urge people to get involved in the fight against it.

“Additionally, people should support programmes that help lead children on the right path, ‘catch them young’. We support this academy along with His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa for Vision 2030,” she said.