Khaya Arts to launch school of arts

08 Mar, 2023 - 15:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Khaya Arts to launch school of arts Khaya Arts

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

VERSATILE dance outfit Khaya Arts Productions is set to launch a school of arts that will incorporate the younger generation.

The school will be launched on April 12 at Tshabalala Open Arena from 2pm.

The first class will be drawn from Masuku, Intunta, Maphisa and Mahlabezulu schools. They will attend the school for free as a pilot project.

Khaya Arts Productions director Future Dube said: “The main objective is to fight drug and substance abuse. We want to catch them young and help them grow their talents in the fields of dance, music and theatre.

“The students will be coming for lessons after their school programmes.” – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting