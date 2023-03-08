Khaya Arts to launch school of arts

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

VERSATILE dance outfit Khaya Arts Productions is set to launch a school of arts that will incorporate the younger generation.

The school will be launched on April 12 at Tshabalala Open Arena from 2pm.

The first class will be drawn from Masuku, Intunta, Maphisa and Mahlabezulu schools. They will attend the school for free as a pilot project.

Khaya Arts Productions director Future Dube said: “The main objective is to fight drug and substance abuse. We want to catch them young and help them grow their talents in the fields of dance, music and theatre.

“The students will be coming for lessons after their school programmes.” – @mthabisi_mthire