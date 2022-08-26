Khaya Arts to stage Ngomdladla The Dunamis

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER a four-year hiatus, Sizinda traditional dance ensemble Khaya Arts will return to the Bulawayo Theatre this weekend to stage a play titled Ngomdladla The Dunamis. The last time the ensemble performed at the Bulawayo Theatre was in 2018 when they staged Dlala.

Khaya Arts spokesperson, Future Dube said the production, a combination of an IsiNdebele and Greek word, will see the ensemble revive the gumboot dance.

“Ngomdladla means ‘with power’ as the gumboot dance is an energetic dance. Dunamis is a Greek word meaning ‘extra exploding power’ so the production is a high energy one, therefore the name of the production,” Dube said.

He said preparations for the staging of the production on Saturday have been going on well as they have been pushing hard at rehearsals.

“It’s been a tough journey since it’s our first time playing live music, with a live band. These are new challenges but well, we’ve managed to be where we are today through resilience.”

Dube went on to promise the group’s fans a show to remember. “We promise fireworks of course. The revival of the gumboot dance, an exciting story that has never been told and a powerful choreography will be on exhibit,” he said.

Charity will surely begin at home as Khaya Arts are intent on taking the production to distant shores.

“We wish to take the production to Harare first and then other provinces before we target the international market,” he said.

With 11 years under their belt, Khaya Arts has acclaimed celebrity status, especially for their trademark gumboot dance. The group has won a number of accolades including Best Dance Crew in 2015 at a competition by the National Aids Council and Best Traditional Dance Crew in 2016 at the Chibuku Neshamwari provincial competitions.

The dance ensemble has been a mainstay as evident in their perennial nominations in the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards. – @eMKlass_49