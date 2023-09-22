Khenyeza on Knox Mutizwa

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

GOLDEN Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has suggested Zimbabwean International Knox Mutizwa is not giving his all which is why he has lost his starting place.

Mutizwa scored eight goals in all competitions last season but has only managed two starts this season.

“We’ve created competition since the pre-season. We sat down with the players and told them that ‘if you don’t fight, you can’t get into the team’.

“You can see our main striker from last season isn’t here because I don’t think he’s pushing enough,” Khenyeza said after their come-from-behind 1-2 win away to Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday.

“In football, you have to have all the qualities; you can’t be good only on the ball and lack off the ball. They know it’s a fair and healthy competition,” Khenyeza told Sowetan Live.

Mutizwa (29) is regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in the Dstv Premier League. He is not just entertaining to watch but also a perfect combination of skills, power, intelligence and pace.

He is also endowed with good ball control, visionary play and ability to score crucial goals.

-@innocentskizoe