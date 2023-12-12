Khizolamaak: emerging force in Ndebele Zimdancehall ready to conquer music scene

Thokozile Mbedzi

Bulawayo’s rising star, Keith Sibanda, known by his stage name Khizolamaak, is making waves in the music industry, captivating fans with his unique blend of Ndebele Zimdancehall.

Growing up in the vibrant city, he started his musical journey at the tender age of 15 and has since become a promising force in the local scene.

“I’m Keith Sibanda, also known as Khizolamaak, specialising in Ndebele Zimdancehall. I started singing in 2019, and although I’m still in school, I’ve managed to release several singles,” shared the talented artiste.

His discography includes tracks like “Ngangithi Ngimtholile” (2019), “Africa” (2021), and “Sebenzile” (2023), each contributing to his growing recognition. While he has yet to release a full album, he has exciting plans for the near future.

“I’m yet to release an EP featuring six tracks anytime soon. The journey of the past three years hasn’t been easy, balancing school and music, but networking with other artistes has inspired me to continue in the industry,” he added.

One of his standout tracks, “Sebenzile” has garnered attention and increased his visibility in the entertainment world. This success has led to numerous performances, sharing stages with renowned artistes such as Freddy Gwala, Babes Wodumo, Killer T, and Jah Prayzah.

Recording his music at Tycoon Entertainment under the guidance of producer Tflow Da Producer, Khizolamaak expressed his gratitude to his followers, saying, “I wish to grow in the music industry and thank all my followers for supporting my music.”