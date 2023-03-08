Khizolmaak wants to change face of Zimdancehall

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

Up-and-coming dancehall artiste Khizolamaak is preparing to release his debut EP, a compilation of Ndebele dancehall.

The EP titled Besty addresses the underlying issues of friendships that people do not pay much attention to and choose to push under the carpet.

It comprises eight songs recorded in different studios in Harare and Bulawayo. It will be released this month.

“I’ve decided to give the dancehall genre a different feel to it by adding Ndebele to it. I’ve performed a few of the songs at private events and people loved them. This has made me confident that the EP will be received warmly,” said Khizolamaak.

On the EP, he featured various artistes including Ma9nine, Culture Love, Bovas, Focus and Junior Bazooker.

Last year, the musician took a different turn and dropped a gospel track titled Holy Spirit, which carried a message of gratitude.

He has rubbed shoulders with the likes of DJ Fantan, Shashl and Simon Chimbetu as well as Van Choga as he seeks to sharpen his singing skills.

“I believe in changing the Dancehall landscape because mostly, Zimdancehall artists sing in Shona and they are from Harare. I believe in changing that and bringing Ndebele dancehall to the people of Bulawayo,” said Khizolamaak.