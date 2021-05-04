Khoikhoi readies EP release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA-based kwaito hip-hop sensation Khoikhoi will next week drop an EP titled DaKhoimustbeCrazy which he will use to test his music flexibility skills as the EP will be filled with sounds of Amapiano, reggae, Afro-pop and hip-hop.

The EP which features Madlela Skhobokhobo, Thandy Dhlana, Tuki, Ganteel, Cutie G, Kadder KwaitoStar and DJ Drumz had Drumz producing six of the seven tracks alongside Dagger Beats.

Khoikhoi said the forthcoming EP out next Saturday will be available on online stores. It will be distributed by UK-based Mafu Media Production.

“The EP is a mixed genre with tracks Angso sela, Jiggie Jiggie, Azonto featuring Cutie G, Bathi ng’tshontshi nyama, Chakalaka, 4×4 featuring Genty, Happy days featuring Tuki, Njalo nje featuring Madlela Skhobokhobo, Thandy Dhlana and Kadder Kwaito Star.

“It’s dropping on the 15th of May and it will be fire only,” said Khoikhoi.

He promised fans at least three videos from the project as he works on growing his brand.

Khoikhoi has two albums, Daikhosian and Umhlahlandlela. – @mthabisi_mthire