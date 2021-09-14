KhoiKhoi’s music goes online

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA based kwaito hip-hop sensation KhoiKhoi has broken new ground as his EP titled DaKhoimustbeCrazy has been featured on a number of online music platforms that include iTunes, Tidal and Spotify.

Khoikhoi’s EP is a fusion of Amapiano, reggae, Afro-pop and hip-hop.

The EP is found on online music platforms that include iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Rhapsody, Deezer, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Tidal, 7Digital, Shazam, Groove, Slacker radio, Kandora, KKBox, Vivo and YouTube.

DaKhoimustbeCrazy features Madlela Skhobokhobo, Thandy Dhlana, Tuki, Ganteel, Cutie G, Kadder KwaitoStar and DJ Drumz.

Speaking from his base in Gwanda, KhoiKhoi said his expansion to the online field was necessitated by the need to be known outside his base and on the international market.

“I have been in the game for quite a while and I have realised that my career has only been holed up in an area.

“The idea to ensure my music is everywhere, countrywide, in the Southern African region and overseas you name it,” said KhoiKhoi.

He said with live events closed he hopes that he will be able to make money from the streams.

“The inclusion of various known artistes was a strategy that I devised seeing how their following and type of music can be aligned with mine.

“In that note I hope that the streams on the online platforms will be a breakthrough as the ban of events has been a setback to my career in a big way,” said KhoiKhoi.

