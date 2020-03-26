Khothama market shut down as council limits mourners at burials to 30

26 Mar, 2020 - 13:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Khothama market shut down as council limits mourners at burials to 30

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter 

THE Bulawayo City Council has implemented a raft of measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 including shutting down of khothama weekend market and limiting to 30 mourners attending burials.

The council will also order shops to limit customers entering their shops.

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni announced the drastic measures on Thursday morning, as council commits to fighting Covid-19.

Clr Mguni urges Government to implement a national lockdown as it being done in South Africa among other nations.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting