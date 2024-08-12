Khulumani FM enhances line-up with new personalities

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-based radio station Khulumani FM has bolstered its line-up with the addition of six renowned personalities as part of its mission to reshape the face of radio in Matabeleland region and beyond.

At the beginning of the month, the station introduced Sandisiwe Dube, popularly known as TKP Ndlunkulu to the Breakfast Show, where she will be working alongside Exult Ncube aka Ex da Voice.

Caleb Ncube, also known as Slay Pastor, has taken over the Weekend Drive Time, Retespile Sitoboli now hosts the After Drive show, Manurse Ndlovu leads the Midday Show, Mpumelelo Ndimande manages the Weekend Midday Show, and Nash Mukokwayarira joins Philip Moyo aka Cde Phil on the Drive Time show.

Khulumani FM’s acting station manager, Maria Masoka, highlighted that the station now boasts over 10 radio personalities, each known for their vibrant touch in broadcasting.

“We recently added six producers/presenters, bringing our total to 15, including the two acting executive producers, Tracy Ndlovu and Leonard Ncube,” said Masoka.

“The station’s strategy is to be the voice of the people we serve, primarily in the Matabeleland regions and Bulawayo Metropolitan. Khulumani FM proudly broadcasts in the main languages spoken in the region — Ndebele, Kalanga, Sotho, Venda, Xhosa, English, and Tonga. Broadcasting in these languages makes everyone feel a part of the station,” she added.

Masoka also noted that Khulumani FM is actively collaborating with local communities and organisations within their broadcast region.

“The station has excelled in promoting local languages and artistes. For instance, the group Insimbi ZeZhwane wouldn’t be where they are without the airplay we’ve provided. Artistes like Msiz’kay have gained recognition, even winning awards due to our support, and maskandi musicians like Bhamuza have also benefited from our platform,” said Masoka.

She acknowledged the challenges faced by the station, particularly being understaffed following the resignation of some producer/presenters last year and earlier this year. However, this issue has been addressed with the new voices joining after auditions held on July 13.

Masoka also shared the station’s long-term goals.

“We are on course to expand our coverage radius, which already exceeds 100kms. Our long-term plan is to grow our reach to cover almost the entire Matabeleland region. We’re also looking forward to partnering with local event organisers to host musical events and promote our local artistes,” she said.