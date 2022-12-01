KiDecember, Msiz’kay sets tone with Amapiano EP release

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

AMAPIANO lovers have been treated to a dose of exciting music as the lover boy, Msiz’kay has dropped his EP titled #LoveAndAmpiano.

The EP that was released today on various music streaming platforms has five tracks; Sekusekuseni ft Novuyo Seagirl, Friend Zone ft Mfanafuthi, Bad boy ft Toxic Chemicals and Amany, Wasting Time ft Motion Tellers and Sekusekuseni solo version.

“On this EP, I got the opportunity to work with amazing artists and producers from Bulawayo – Amany, Motion Tellers, Mprincebeatz, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Novuyo Seagirl and Toxic Chemical. The experience was amazing and we had a blast making this EP,” said the artiste.

Consistency is Msiz’kay’s everyday drug as just two months back, he launched another album titled Sizalobuhle that was a hit and was on everyone’s lips.

“I believe in consistency and one of the things I want to be consistent with is giving people a personal experience with me that they wouldn’t ordinarily get at any other show. It’s my belief that Msiz’kay is the music, Msiz’kay is the truth of our lives and this was just a little something for my fans to enjoy while they eagerly wait for the #I Love Msiz’kay concert,” he said.

“This EP has a different vibe from the typical Msiz’kay. Here I was very playful and added a lot of dance twists and a naughty twist, simply pushing good vibes. On Friend Zone, we explore friendship and love on how they can core exist.

“Bad boy is a story of how one knows they are not good for the person they are pursuing, but still be selfish. My favourite is Wasting Time as it is elegant, however, it tells how a love story ends. This EP gives a different perception of the regular Msiz’kay people are used to,” said Msiz’kay.

The artiste who is leading the pack of this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) nominees alongside MJ Sings said it is such an honour to be given such recognition. Last year he won the RoilBAA Outstanding Male Artiste of the Year gong.