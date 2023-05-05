Kieran Vincent hoping to bounce back on second round

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Kieran Vincent who finished on level par on the opening round of the 2023 FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship which is taking place at Royal Harare is looking at finding his feet as the event progresses for the second day today.

The 25-year old inform golfer believes that yesterday’s opening round of proceedings was not his best display of golf and is confident that he will bring his A game for the second round today. At the end of the day’s play yesterday, he was tied in position 31.

Teeing off with the highly rated Jaco Ahlers from Fancourt in South Africa and defending champion, Albert Venter from Silver Lakes Country Club also in South Africa, Vincent enjoyed the great company he was with. Having not played at Royal Harare for some time, he did not struggle adapting to the course.

“It was a great opportunity to play with some good players, it was great company, I enjoyed my time out there even though I didn’t seem like I had my best golf, probably say my ‘C’ game. Hopefully we can get something going and give my ‘B’ or ‘A’ game going out tomorrow (today), I’m excited.

“Conditions were good, the course is definitely not easy, I haven’t played here in a couple of years, the conditions changed since I last played and definitely a little bit tougher than what I was used to. It’s definitely separating the men from boys out here which is great, it should be exciting because I’m sure the guys will get it going, the greens are pure enough that if you get a start in the right line then you know it’s going to go well. The course is looking great and I’m excited for tomorrow (today),” said Vincent.

Vincent, who is playing in front of his parents and the home fans after a long time added that the strategy going into the second round today remains the same and will try to execute a bit better than yesterday.

Level for par, Vincent finished tied on position 31 alongside four more Zimbabweans. The others tied on position 31 are Pride Sembo, Ignatius Mketekete, Mohammad Rauf Mandhu and Shaahid Mahmed

There were no Zimbabwean golfers in the top 10 at the end of yesterday’s play as three were tied for position 11. The three Zimbabwean golfers in position 11 are Robson Chinoi, Davison Elijah and Promise Sombrero. They all shot two under par.

The top 10 leader board after completion of yesterday’s round is dominated by South African golfers, with only one golfer who is not from South Africa making the top 10. The list has nine South Africans.

The second round is underway and the first session teed off at 0620hrs.

Round One Leaderboard:

1. Wynand Dingle (South Africa) -6 under

2. Peter Karmis (Greece) -5 under par

3. Neil Schietekat (South Africa) -5 under par

4. Jacques P de Villiers (South Africa) -5 under par

5. Adam Breen (South Africa) -5 under par

6. Jovan Rebula (South Africa) -4 under par

7. Conner Mackenzie (South Africa) -3 under par

8. Keegan Mclachlan (South Africa) -3 under par

9. Ricky Hendler (South Africa) -3 under par

10. LB Boshoff (South Africa) -3 under par .

