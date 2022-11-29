Killemol confident of bagging maiden awards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL rap duo Killemol is licking their lips and fancying their chances at the prospect of getting a double swoop at the Pogues Zim Hip-Hop Awards (ZHHA) and Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) to be respectively held in December.

The infamous duo who ruffled feathers with their diss track, “Ready for war” was frustrated last year when they came short and lost the ZHHA Best Hip-Hop Group/Duo Award to Crooger and Kikky BadA$$. But they are glad to be the first Hip-Hop duo to be nominated for the Outstanding Hip-Hop Artist/Act in the history of the awards.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, one half of the duo, King Rodney expressed gratitude at being recognised in the local hip-hop sector.

“We’re grateful to the organisers for recognising our work. We’re ready to scoop some gold at both the ZHHA and RoilBAAs. As culturist-conscious people, we’ve been keeping the hip-hop game alive. We made sure that all the elements of the genre are kept in check.

“Award-winning Killemol has a nice ring to it, so, winning the awards will indeed increase the influence and reach. We’ll continue addressing matters of the everyday life of a Zimbabwean to a much wider audience and educate them through entertainment,” said King Rodney.

Killemol rose to fame last year after churning out hits laced with belligerent and hard-hitting lyrics. The Power hit-makers said they are lining up new music to push the festive mood.

The ZHHA is set to be held at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare on December 8 while the RoilBAAs are slated for December 24 at the Bulawayo City Hall. – @eMKlass_49mic activity.