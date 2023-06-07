Killemol, Madlela, and Skhonjwa keep Cont’s legacy alive

Mbulelo Mpofu

MARRY comedy and dash it with flair, and talking smack! That kind of concoction will sire a combination of creative proportions.

In order to honour the late Cont Mhlanga’s legacy, Bulawayo’s infamous rap group Killemol (King Rodney and Obbey Mwanakomana) have joined forces with the city’s bonafide rockstar Babongile Skhonjwa and rhumba performer Madlela Skhobokhobo on a song titled “Sinjalo”.

Back in the day, the late renowned playwright Mhlanga who succumbed to pneumonia last year penned countless plays and one of them was, “Sinjalo”.

In an interview, Killemol’s manager, Thando Gwinji said the song is about unifying tribes for a common cause.

“We released the track on Bulawayo Day to celebrate with everyone and showcase our beloved city and show people that Sinjalo (We are like this and we are proud to be like this). The song was inspired by the late Cont Mhlanga’s play which had the lead characters Sakhamuzi and Folomani who were Shona and Ndebele working together.

“It also resembles what Killemol is all about, being the mirror of everyday life in Zimbabwe. We’re about spreading unity through music and showcasing hip-hop in its finest form and the culture, and the use of our very own native languages proudly so that it doesn’t fade away. Sinjalo features Madlela Skhobokhobo, and Babongile Skhonjwa, two of the best in their respective fields and creative musicians who are proudly from Bulawayo,” Gwinji said.

Killemol has been infamous for ruffling feathers for sport and recently, King Rodney threw in the towel, and the new song leaves his status in limbo.

Quizzed on how important it is for creatives to collaborate, Gwinji said it cannot be overemphasised.

“Collaboration is everything. It was a great experience to work with two great giants, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Babongile Skhonjwa. It’s very much important for the young to work with the older and vice versa for they both will learn the new ways and the old ways that help both stay relevant.

“Killemol is going to make more music and teach as many people as they can, and also, they will be releasing an album this year with special collaborations on it,” she said. – @MbuleloMpofu