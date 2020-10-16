Killer cock owner in trouble, again

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

THE owner of a rooster that recently attacked a Chigodora woman is at it again.

This time, Zvikomborero Takarinda is being accused of stealing two solar panels from a Chigodora farmer.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, confirmed the incident that happened last week in Cloudlands, Vumba.

“The incident happened at Mr Graham Wilson’s place in Cloudlands, Vumba. He allegedly stole two solar panels after sneaking into the yard through the fence. He was arrested and the solar panels were recovered,” said Inspector Kakohwa.

Takarinda is also set to appear before Chief Zimunya’s court to shed more light on the mysterious incident that led to the death of Chandapiwa Makaza, nee Bushu.

Acting Chief Zimunya said he would soon summon Zvikomborero to his court to explain how his rooster allegedly caused Makaza’s death.

“We could not hold our usual court sessions due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but business is slowly getting back to normal.

“We want to get to the bottom of this issue. Many people thought the matter had died a natural death, but we will probe it further and hear the case in full. What happened is taboo, an abomination. Justice should prevail,” said Acting Chief Zimunya.