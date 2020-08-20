Killer siblings arrested, accomplices on the run

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

TWO siblings have been arrested while their six accomplices are on the run for allegedly killing a man for stealing their gold ore.

Mlondolozi Bhebhe (28) and Phumuzile Bhebhe (26) from Arthurstone area in West Nicholson were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mr Ndumiso Khumalo facing a murder charge. They were remanded in custody to September 1.

Prosecuting, Mr Noel Mandebvu said the gang stabbed the now deceased Danisile Dube several times all over the body on August 8.

“On 8 August at around 6PM the accused persons who were in the company of six others met Danisile Dube while he was drinking at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson and they requested to talk to him in a secluded place and he agreed,” he said.

“They left the business centre with him and along the way started accusing him of stealing their gold ore from their mining site. They assaulted him several times with a switch and then stabbed him several times all over his body with a knife and left him lying on the ground.”

Mr Mandebvu said Dube was later found by a passerby while lying on the ground in a pool of blood near the business centre. He said Dube was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was further referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Mr Mandebvu said Dube died three days later while admitted to UBH. He said before he died, Dube revealed that the accused persons had assaulted him.He said this led to the arrest of the siblings while their accomplices were still at large.