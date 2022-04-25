Killer T performs under showers

Killer T performs under showers Killer T in Gwanda

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Friday, patrons withstood the rains as they danced the night out at Parkview Pub and Grill in Bulawayo for Killer T’s show.

The show which started after midnight saw masses throng the establishment for the Bvunza tinzwe hit-maker’s show.

For a while, rains threatened to disrupt the show but the Chairman, as Killer T is known, came to the party and entertained patrons.

On Saturday, he performed at the mining town of Gwanda at Phoenix Shisanyama where he put up another splendid performance.

Patrons enjoying Killer T’s show in Gwanda

Killer T enjoyed his visit to Bulawayo and Gwanda, posting a picture of himself in Gwanda. – @eMKlass_49

 

