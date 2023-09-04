Killer T rocks Byo

Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Killer T may have taken time to take to the stage at Palace Hotel on Friday evening, but when it was eventually time to deliver, he did so with perfection.

Performing in front of a packed venue, Killer T proved why he is regarded as one of the best musicians in the Zimdancehall genre.

Playing with a live band, the musician thrilled fans with his past and present tracks.

Interestingly, his breakthrough album which features songs such as “Umwe Wangu”, “Ndisungei”, “Kugara Newe”, appears to still be a hit amongst his fans as they danced and sang along to the tracks.

Before he stepped on the stage, local artist MaNine had also put on a polished act to warm up the stage for Killer T.

On the decks, DJ’s Keitho and Mandoza managed to keep the crowd on their feet before the acts got on stage.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said: “It is pleasing to see we keep having artists coming here and giving their best. Many thanks to those who performed tonight. They put on a show. Even those who came are satisfied. It’s always refreshing when one hosts an incident free show and we hope to continue in that path. More shows are being lined up, and we will be updating on our next endeavours.”