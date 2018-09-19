Killer T test for Asaph

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

FAST rising Zim Hip-Hop musician Tafadzwa “Asaph” Tarukwana will this weekend seek to prove his mettle when he performs alongside Zimdancehall kingpin Killer T at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo.

2018 has been a great year for the Bulawayo rapper who has a number one record Mambo and performed alongside Shekinah at Unplugged in Harare. Asaph also won the most outstanding Hip-Hop act award at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

The artiste is also gearing up for a performance at the Shoko festival where he is one of the headline acts.

He will also share the stage with renowned Gqom singer, Moonchild Sanelly from South Africa.

The rapper, who many say has taken the Bulawayo Hip-Hop crown from Cal_Vin, will share the stage with Killer T at an event hosted by Nust’s Student Representative Council (SRC).

“People can expect a great performance from me and it’s a very significant show as Zim Hip-Hop and Zimdancehall will be sharing the same stage. For fans it’s a night not to miss and I’ll also bring out surprise local Hip-Hop acts because I feel like it is my responsibility to also put out the next best man. This show will be a warm up for the Shoko Festival,” said Asaph.

Nust SRC president Pablo Chimusoro said: “As the SRC of Nust, it has always been a tradition that every semester we host such kinds of celebrations and welcome new students. The event is open to everyone and people should come and enjoy themselves.”

One of the main DJs on the night, DJ Nospa, said it was going to be an amazing night and people should come and witness high energy.

He promised to treat fans to some Pop, Dancehall and Afro beat summer jams.

The show will start from 6PM till late.

Externals will pay a $5 entrance fee while Nust students will enter free of charge by producing their student identification cards.