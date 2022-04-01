Killer T to grace Gwanda

01 Apr, 2022 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL hit-maker of the decade, Killer T is expected to perform in the mining town of Gwanda later this month.

The Itai Ndione, Kukosha Kwechikorobho and Hushamwari wenhema hit-maker is billed to perform at The Phoenix Shisanyama on April 23.

2 Kings Entertainment who are behind the event said: “Killer T will arrive in Gwanda in the afternoon on the day and do a meet and greet session so that he familiarises with his fans.”

Supporting acts will be GDA Fire, Roxiey Biey, Bry and Pamellah while the MCs for the night will be Gibbonz aka MaGibo and Lady T. On the decks will DJ Wyqlif, DJ T Money and Bulawayo’s finest DJ Prince Eskhosini. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

