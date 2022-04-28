Killer T to headline Kwekwe Ultra-Black Party

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter, Killer T is set to reunite with Kwekwe fans this Saturday when he graces the Ultra-Black Party affair in the mining town.

The ‘Itai Ndione’ hit-maker last performed in the town in November last year when he performed alongside Baba Harare before a capacity crowd at Solomon’s Lifestyle Café.

The show is being jointly promoted by South Africa-based promoter Ultra Black Party and locally-based promoters Ali Mnandi and Tatenda Roy Nyathi of Anomie.

Killer T is expected to share the stage with resident DJ P-Nut and other artistes including Meek Heir, Stallion Gangster and Leo Magozz among others.

Party host, Nyathi aka Roy Anomie said all was in place for the party where patrons are expected to be donning everything black.

“The party originally had nothing to do with wearing black, but to make it interesting, we’ve said everyone is expected to wear black to go with the theme of the gig. Just like the popular all-white parties, but we are saying this time, it’s an all-black affair,” explained Nyathi.

Solomon’s Lifestyle Café marketing manager, Rickie Dabvu said all was ready for the gig.

“We’re always ready to host such artists and this time, it’s no different. We’re ready for Killer T who is riding high with his music,” said Dabvu.

He said all Covid -19 protocols will be followed.