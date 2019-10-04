Killer T to perform at Cosmopolitan

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RENOWNED Zimdancehall sensation Killer T has promised fans in Bulawayo a memorable show when he performs in the city for the first time this year at Cosmopolitan nightclub tomorrow.

The artiste, who recently featured on the remix of hit song Kure, will first perform in Hwange tonight alongside South Africa’s Mafikizolo, Alick Macheso and Peter Moyo at the Makomo gala.

Warming up the stage for him in Bulawayo will be Gwanda’s house musician Master Zhoe and DJs Mzoe and Keezy.

Speaking from his base in Harare through his manager Kudzai “Supa” Biston, Killer T said he cannot wait to perform in Bulawayo. “It’s been quite a while since I performed in Bulawayo. As usual, I promise fireworks on the day of the show and want to urge fans to come in their numbers.

“I’ll also take the opportunity to perform singles that I released this year that include Baba Vako Imboko, Ghetto Rinenaro and hits like Ndamuda among others,” said Killer T.

Event organisers, DTL Records, said all is set for the show with the dancehall fever already gripping the city. – @mthabisi_mthire