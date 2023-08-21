Killer T to perform in Bulawayo

Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Killer T is set to rekindle his romance with his Bulawayo fans when he performs at Palace Hotel next week Friday.

The “Itai Ndione” hit-maker will be supported on stage by local artiste MaNine in what promises to be a stellar show for dancehall lovers.

Killer T is known for the signature line, Hot Property, which he usually chants at the start of his songs.

Killer T will be performing at the venue that recently played host to South African artiste Master KG.

Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said: “We just hosted a big event where we had Master KG and the event was a huge success. That on its own was evidence of the venue’s capacity to host big artistes. Going forward, we want to continue to raise the bar.

“Killer T is one of the biggest artists in the country. We’ve lined up a massive show which should live up to expectations and we want to guarantee fans that this will be a memorable show.”

The show will be hosted by Mr Jaiva while DJ Ayaxx, Mandoza and Kietho will rotate on the decks.