Killer T to rock King Solomon’s café

The sensation of the moment, Killer T, propelled by his hit track ‘Kana Ndanyura’, is set to electrify Kwekwe this Saturday at King Solomon’s Café.

Accompanied by the Hot Property Band, Killer T will share the stage with Trevor the One and award-winning DJ Fydale.

DJs Palmer, Sparrow, Alvino, P-Nut, and MC Action Ngugie are joining the line-up.

The love track, released last month, swiftly became a sensation, sparking the viral ‘Kana ndanyura challenge’ across social media platforms.

The Mbare-born artiste will grace the mining town this Friday, promising an unforgettable performance for his fans.

“We’re thrilled to host the man of the moment, Killer T, this Saturday. He is in high demand, and we are delighted to welcome him and his band to perform in Kwekwe,” stated café manager, Partson Dziike.

The artist himself vowed an explosive show.

“See you in Kwekwe, where we will perform both old and new tracks. Looking forward to doing the Kana ndanyura dance with people there.”