Kim Joe seizes new chapter with Sheasham FC

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

STALWART defender Kim Joe Sibanda has taken a bold step in his football career by joining the ambitious Gweru-based side, Sheasham FC.

Sibanda’s decision to join Sheasham FC is in part due to his close relationship with Coach Lizwe Sweswe, who gave him his premier league debut last season while guiding Bulawayo Chiefs. Sweswe has been a mentor to Sibanda throughout his career, and the two share a special bond as they worked together in 2022 turning out for Talen Vision in division one.

On his social media pages, Kim Joe made it clear that he is ready to give his all for Sheasham FC. With the tagline “football is calling, work work work # new chapter.” Sibanda is clearly excited about the prospect of starting a new chapter in his career.

It is no secret that Bulawayo Chiefs has been struggling financially in recent times, and this is believed to be one of the main reasons behind players’ decision to leave the club.

Bulawayo Chiefs has seen a number of other players depart the club recently. This includes captain Malvin Mkolo, who has moved to Simba Bhora, and striker Billy Veremu, who has also made the switch to the same club.

Lastly, Simba Bhora has also signed former soccer star of the year Walter Musona, who is sure to add quality and experience to the team. With so many players leaving Bulawayo Chiefs, it is clear that the club is facing a difficult time, but with new players coming in, the future could be bright.