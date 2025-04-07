Kindman Ndlovu appointed interim Bosso CEO

Fungai Muderere, Zimpapers Sports Hub

BULAWAYO football giants, Highlanders, have appointed Kindman Ndlovu as their interim chief executive officer.

The club’s former chief executive officer Brian Moyo resigned from his position amid allegations of fraud and corruption related to a player transfer deal.

Moyo was reportedly in the eye of a storm at the Bulawayo giants after revelations he fraudulently made US$5,000 from the purchase of two players.

More to Follow