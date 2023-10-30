King George VI chess player amazes

Nkosilathi Sibanda

TALENT that shoots up at a tender age should not be ignored.

That is what Bulawayo-based Chessmates Academy did when they spotted young Boitsepo Tlou, a pupil at King George VI School.

Tlou has already charmed the Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) who have registered their excitement in a player of his pedigree.

The 14-year-old Tlou, fondly known as Tsepo in chess circles and at King George VI School, was born with a muscular dystrophy condition that has forced him to use a wheelchair.

He has however brushed aside his disability.

The young chess sensation was born in Beitbridge in a family of five. He had an interest in chess as soon as he was introduced to the game. Coupled with passion and self-motivation, Tlou has started a journey as a chess player that promises to open so many doors and put the country in good standing on the world of chess.

Tsepo’s introduction to chess came unexpectedly during a leisurely moment at King George VI School hostels. Inspired by his peers absorbed in a game of chess, his interest led him to explore more.

Having recognised his potential, King George VI School arranged that he gets additional training sessions with Chessmates Academy on weekends so that he enhances the valuable skills and knowledge of the game.

Tlou’s ability in chess has already been showcased at various levels, including zonal and district tournaments. Notably, he participated in the Chessmates Academy tournament held at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) recently, where he achieved remarkable results.

ZCF’s Secretary-General Todd Mapingire said they were committed to support Tlou’s journey to stardom in chess.

“The Zimbabwe Chess Federation recognises Tsepo’s dedication and potential and we are committed to supporting his journey towards becoming a chess champion. With his passion, hard work and the guidance of his mentors, Tsepo is poised to go far in the game of chess,” he said.

Chessmates Academy director Prisca Sibanda said they were honoured to have a player of Tlou’s talent and they are committed to assisting him to become one of the best chess players.

She said the academy’s inclusive policy ensures that all citizens including those with disabilities benefit.

Sibanda heaped praise on ZCF outreach initiatives that paved way for the growth of chess.

“In Boitsepo Tlou we have a player whose future in chess is so bright. We see his light and we are proud as Chessmates Academy that he is one of our own. What make us proud is that he works hard and is willing to learn,” she said.

Sibanda said Tsepo trains for free and the academy was providing him a platform to shine and grow to his full potential.

Beyond his personal achievements, Tlou wants to impart knowledge and skills to young chess enthusiasts.

Mapingire said his organisation wants people to understand that chess is a unique and crucial social game that can be enjoyed by people of all backgrounds and ability.

“The game is indeed a great equaliser. Chess is not a mere game but a tool that teaches. It trains many life skills, mental discipline and we strive to use chess to promote the general growth of our students in all areas of life. ZCF is grateful of the work done by Chessmates Academy and most importantly for the community around the city.”

He said they plan to vigorously push for schools countrywide to include chess in their sporting curriculum following guidelines provided

for the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

“As guided by the new International Chess Federation’s Education Curriculum, it is best for academies and schools to strive to use chess to promote the general growth of our students in all life areas,” said Mapingire. — @NkosieLegend