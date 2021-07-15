King Jae collaboration with Jamaican artiste Dynamo y13

Showbiz Correspondent

DANCEHALL musician King Jae (born James Charles Munama) has released a track titled Icon which features a Jamaican artiste Dynamo Y13 (born Dean Hunter).

King Jae has been in the game since 2010, but little has been known about him.

The artiste, who is based in Harare, has in the past worked with Bulawayo artistes that include the late Cal Vin, Bovas, Tizzie Studios, Center Party, Kim, Scatta, Adem rizz, Volcanic and Smashmaker, some whom he has helped link up with international artistes.

Last year the artiste formed a record label, King James Entertainment with the hope of revamping his career.

Speaking on the recent collaboration, King Jae said: “Over the years, little has been known about me and through my recent single with an international artiste, things are slowly changing as the track is doing well on social media platforms. We’re now anxiously looking forward to great success throughout our music career,” said King Jae.