King KG established publishing company to promote marginalised languages

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

OUTSPOKEN poet, King KG has established and registered a publishing company under the name Ubuntu-Afro Publishers.

The stable which will have Philani A Nyoni (PAN) and Naison Tfwala as chief editors is targeting to promote mostly young publishers while revitalising indigenous knowledge through literary art.

King KG said their major focus is to showcase more on indigenous/traditional languages and also offer translation solutions to corporates/companies in different sectors.

“The dream is to avail and hail the publication of content in local languages and embrace cultural diversity. The company was registered in November last year under my investment company called Ubuntu-Botho Afro Investments (Pvt) Ltd,” King KG said.

“Our vision is to grow and make a huge statement in the indigenous literary sector. We want to become one of the most reliable literary publishing brands that also offer quality literary solutions and familiarise ourselves with budding and veteran artistes,” said King KG.

“Our major point of interest or priority lies in the production and publication of both academic and non-academic content in traditional African languages that may include minority languages like Tjikalanga, Tonga and Venda.”

The young artiste said the establishment of this publishing company came after years of contemplation and months of strategic planning adding that he is privileged to have gotten a business partner, Agnieszka Maria, a Polish friend whose involvement has made the dream a reality. – @mthabisi_mthire