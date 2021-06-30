King KG to receive Global Africa Authors Award

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FAST-rising Bulawayo-based poet King KG (real name Mthulisi Ndlovu) is set to be honoured with an Honorary Literary Award at the Global African Authors Awards for his book, Ubuntu (The Raw Truth Unveiled).

The 51-page book is in the form of a long poem that is acclaimed as the longest ever poem to be published in Zimbabwe.

The fourth edition of the Global African Authors Awards is set to be held in Sandton, South Africa on July 31 and will be held under the theme “Unlock the stories in Africa”. The awards celebrate, honour and recognise high achievement from within the African Diaspora Community.

Global African Authors Awards Founding President Anthea Thyssen-Ambursley said King KG deserved the award because of the extensity of his work.

“The 4th Annual Global African Authors Awards 2021 are loading and it is a great honour to be serving the phenomenal poet Mthulisi Ndlovu for the longest acclaimed poetic assertion of “Ubuntu” in Southern Africa. The time is now for every African to pen their words,” said Thyssen-Ambursley.

King KG, who has always expressed his desire to unite African nations through his works, said he is humbled to be awarded with this global award. He added that he is grateful to people he worked with in the making of the book that he dedicated to his late grandmother who raised him.

“The book was published by African Sketches Publishers and edited by the multi-award-winning poet Philani A Nyoni in October 2019. Nyoni, one of my literary mentors and chief editor at our company — Ubuntu Afro-publishers international, always encouraged me to submit my works for awards.

“He once won the award and I thought to myself that if he feels like I can do it too, then who am I to doubt myself? So I went for it and it was my first time in my 10-year writing career to submit my works for awards,” said King KG.

“This Honorary Award is indeed a sign that nothing is impossible with God and to those that always give their best shots.”

The author went on to say his nod has proven that the local literary sector has what it takes to penetrate the region.

“This has shown that the fraternity is alive. I believe there’re many other young authors out there who’re equally talented and hoping to get such a breakthrough. My advice is for them to keep giving it their best and never be discouraged.

“Good things always come in their own perfect time. July is my birthday month hence this honorary award is truly an early birthday present.”

King KG said his next mission is to spread his wings and penetrate the European Literary sector. — @mthabisi_mthire.