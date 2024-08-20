King Mswati III invites Miss & Mr Rural Zimbabwe, Esteemed Business Women to Eswatini Trade Fair

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

The Miss and Mr Rural Zimbabwe brand, in collaboration with Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe, has received a prestigious invitation from Eswatini’s King Mswati III to exhibit at the Eswatini International Trade Fair.

The event will run from August 30 to September 8, 2024.

This honour follows the King’s admiration for the artisans’ showcase at the recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Harare. King Mswati III was particularly impressed by the innovative use of recycled materials, including a dress made from plastic and another from cupboard fabric, both incorporating the Zimbabwean national dress fabric. A display of used bottle caps spelling out the SADC abbreviation also captivated him.

The invite will see 10 Miss and Mr Rural models and three rural women from Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe’s Insiza district participating in the fair.

Organised by the Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority, the 2024 Eswatini International Trade Fair will be themed “Accelerating Business Growth through Digital Transformation”. The event will adopt the tagline “Connect, Create, and Grow” which will complement the annual theme for the coming years.

Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe’s Insiza district member, Sifiso Moyo, aka NaZivimbo, expressed her excitement about the opportunity.

“When King Mswati III invited me to visit his kingdom, I was in awe. It is a blessing to represent the women of Zimbabwe, coming from Filabusi. I’m grateful for the support from Sipho Mazibuko and Environment Minister Sithembiso Nyoni throughout this journey,” said NaZivimbo.

Sipho Mazibuko, founder of Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe, expressed gratitude for the royal invitation and urged stakeholders to support the trip.

“We’re honoured by the King’s invitation. When the King spoke to NaZivimbo, it felt like a dream. Now that we have confirmation, we are eager to make our country proud. We call upon individuals, corporates, and the Government to support us in making this trip a success and promoting Zimbabwe internationally,” Mazibuko added. – Follow on X @mthabisi_mthire