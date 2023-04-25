King Mswati III jets in for Transform Africa Summit

Leonard Ncube

KING Mswati III of the Royal Kingdom of ESwatini landed in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening to become the first Head of State to arrive ahead of the Transform Africa Summit (TAS) that starts tomorrow.

The King and his delegation landed at around 6:30pm and they were welcomed by song and dance performed by a traditional dance group.

He was welcomed by Foreign Affairs and International Affairs Minister Ambassador Friderick Shava, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, service chiefs, and other Government officials.

King Mswati stopped briefly to watch the dance group perform, before being whisked away.

He will join other Heads of State that are expected to arrive Wednesday morning, for the 6th edition of (TAS), before heading to Bulawayo where he is expected to officially open the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair on Friday.