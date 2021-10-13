King Nadolo finally gets his Georgian visa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos midfielder King Nadolo is a happy man after finally getting a Georgian visa enabling him to join his new employers FC Marani Tbilisi.

Nadolo signed for the Ligue 2 side a month ago, but had not moved to his new home, as his documentation was being processed.

Nadolo spent three years at Highlanders from 2014 to 2017 before leaving as a free agent to join South African First Division side Witbank Spurs for the 2018 season.

But he did not last long across the Limpopo and returned home to join then Premier Soccer League debutants TelOne in Gweru. When the team was relegated in 2019 Nadolo moved to Dynamos. In Georgia he is set to join his countryman and Warriors’ defender Alec Mudimu, who plays for Georgian champions Torpedo Kutaisi.