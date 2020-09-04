King of melodic EDM, eyes regional market

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

South Africa-based DJ Quest who recently dropped visuals for his electro-dance music (EDM) single titled Take Control that is receiving rave reviews has set his eyes on penetrating Southern African countries.

Through his music talent and unique EDM offering, the 37-year-old Zimbabwean DJ seems to be breaking new ground in the neighbouring country. Take Control which features some of South Africa’s music heavyweights in the form of DJ Shimza, DJ Fresh, Mo Flava and TolAssMo among others has definitely positioned him as a strong force to reckon with.

So good is the DJ that some established DJs in the neighbouring country have christened him the king of melodic EDM.

Born Ali Phiri and raised in Bulawayo’s Magwegwe suburb, DJ Quest said his focus now is on penetrating most of Africa’s dance scenes with his EDM, starting with the SADC region once lockdown measures are lifted.

“The vision is to spread my flavour of EDM to the region and beyond. I feel I’m capable of popularising this kind of music in our continent so I’m definitely going for it as I intend to take over the music industry,” he said.

The artiste who doubles up as a producer started his musical journey while in high school playing around with his friend’s computer. From then, he developed his passion and never looked back.

He said: “I’ve been doing this since I was young. Playing at a friend’s party some time back was the start of a career that I’m now building. I’m also producing infusions of infectious melodies that have a hard hitting bass.”

He said his parents were his biggest fans, appreciating his mix of soul ballads describing his career as a calling.

“EDM has always been my preferred type of music even though I grew up listening to different genres. EDM is universal and people will always dance to it no matter which part of the world they come from,” said Quest.

The artiste holds the belief that music has no boundaries and people should not be fazed by him exploring a musical genre which is of Western/European origin.