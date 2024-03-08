King Ryder’s majestic comeback

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

After a brief hiatus in South Africa, local singer Raynold George Manhuru, popularly known as King Ryder, is gearing up for a comeback to the music scene.

Making a resounding return, he has emerged back onto the scene, setting the industry ablaze with his latest track, “Tenderera”, a soul-stirring and body-moving sensation.

He told Chronicle Showbiz how he plots to take over the scene.

“I’m an incredibly passionate individual, especially when it comes to love. In a world where love often fades, I aspire to celebrate its enduring beauty. ‘Tenderera’ is another love song that serves as my reconnecting bridge with my fanbase. It’s my way of expressing that I’m back in the fold,” he shared.

His unique blend of soul, R&B, and pop has earned him a dedicated fan base.

King Ryder said his comeback would not be complete without him releasing more music.

“It’s going to be a bustling year, and looking ahead, I have plans to release an EP and multiple music videos. Additionally, I am open to booking gigs,” expressed the “Amarula” singer.

King Ryder has boldly declared his intention to dominate the music scene while adorned in regal attire.

