King Troy encourages youths to hustle in latest project

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

King troy, a fast-rising rapper, has urged young people to follow their passions with an open mind.

On 27 November “Panda Pusha,” a track that he uses to drive home the message will be released.

In the track, King Troy wooves in the realities of youths living in Zimbabwe by highlighting their fighting spirit, hustle/entrepreneurship and how their determination can push them beyond glass ceilings.

“The song is about hustling siyaphanda siya phusha. We sleep in the street to get paid for our art work, we pray about it and we wake up and work for it.

“The song speaks volumes about the harsh realities of being a hustler by acknowledging that there’s no time to rest and the daily struggle to make money and still invest it in yourself. I speak truth about how people live and encourage the youth to hustle and remain real and stay out of drugs because this life isn’t easy and we have to cope with many issues including mental health, unemployment and substance abuse,” said King Troy.

When asked what inspires his lyrics, King Troy stated that when making songs, he prefers to be alone so that he can think thoroughly about what he will be writing about.

“The truth about me is I write about things happening in the city, the ghetto and the rural areas. I give people the message they need to hear,” King Troy reiterated.

@mthabisi_mthire