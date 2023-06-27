King Troy, rapper on the rise

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE hip-hop industry in the City of Kings and Queens is getting new players daily with the latest addition being Ashbell Kamanga.

Using the stage name King Troy, the youngster who is inspired by Nasty C started pursuing music professionally in 2016. He has worked with the likes of Ten Alpha, Teaxy 6ix, Jonas Brown, Sophia, Cute guys, Bluecord and Proff the maze among other artistes.

King Troy said he will be releasing a single on Thursday.

“I’m working on a single called Sondela featuring Sophia and Jonas Brown. It was produced by Portland and mastered by Tflow. It is a love song for couples to stay together no matter what.

“I don’t have an album yet, but I’m working on an EP titled Game On,” said King Troy. – @mthabisi_mthire