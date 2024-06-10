King Zigger releases multilingual track to cater to growing fan base

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

FAST-rising versatile musician King Zigger (born William Vincent Marumbeyi) has unveiled his latest project, a track sung in three languages, as he endeavours to cater to his expanding fan base, which now extends beyond Bulawayo.

Titled “She Makes Me Fly Like a Butterfly”, the track is sung in Shona, Tswana, and English and was produced by Selector Simba from Latifa Records.

King Zigger explained that the track serves as a teaser to his upcoming EP, slated for release in September.

“The inspiration to sing in more than one language came when I realised that I now have listeners from different countries who appreciate my music.

It’s part of my goal to ensure that my music reaches a wider audience.

“The track celebrates the beauty of a woman and precedes the release of my EP on the 8th of September, which will feature four love songs,” said King Zigger.

