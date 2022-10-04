Breaking News
LISTEN: Hail of gunfire as armed robbers ...

LISTEN: Hail of gunfire as armed robbers ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

King Zigger’s Amapiano dream comes to life

04 Oct, 2022 - 13:10 0 Views
0 Comments
King Zigger’s Amapiano dream comes to life King Zigger

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

King Zigger (born William Vincent Marumbeyi), is an artiste on a mission to spread his fan base across the Matabeleland region through an Amapiano track titled Takura Mukwende.

The nascent singer who grew up dining with celebrated dancehall musician, Killer T who is his cousin, relocated to the City of Kings three years back to observe and learn from the home of arts, Bulawayo. He had interests in pursuing especially the Amapiano genre, something that has come to pass.

King Zigger said it is his hope that the track will be the breakthrough panel for his career saying more works are lined up.

“The track Takura Mukwende is my first Amapiano project that was produced by Snake de DJ in South Africa. I hope the song will earn me more fans from Matabeleland and beyond as I gave it my all. More songs are lined up this year as I also have a recording deal with DJ Tamuka for two songs which I landed after auditioning for the Next Big Superstar,” he said.

The artiste is versatile and has worked in genres that include dancehall, reggae, and RnB. He started doing music in 2014 when he released his debut song titled Kushanda.

Working closely with manager Ms Bee, King Zigger is expected to drop his next project at the end of this month. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting