Kingdom Blue CEO in US$6 550 maintenance battle

When money and fame became a norm, Brilliant Ncube was in a polyaromous relationship

Peter Matika, [email protected]

BRILLIANT NCUBE, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Bulawayo headquartered internationally acclaimed funeral company, Kingdom Blue Funeral Service, is embroiled in a high-profile maintenance dispute with his former wife, Sibonguthando Ncube.

Their legal battle has garnered significant attention in Bulawayo, underscoring the intricate challenges that can arise in personal relationships, even among those holding influential positions within the community.

Recently, the former couple appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Eva Matura, who adjourned their case until April 24.

This latest development introduces a further layer of tension to what is already a deeply difficult situation, with considerable emotional stakes for both.

According to the submitted court documents, Ncube is facing charges of contempt of court for allegedly failing to adhere to a legally binding order that required him to provide spousal support to his ex-wife.

The documents explicitly state, “On October 26, 2023, at the Bulawayo maintenance court, Brilliant Ncube was ordered to pay spousal maintenance. Instead, he defaulted on the order (case number M282/23).”

It was further noted that he had failed to make any payments for a period of six months, resulting in accumulated arrears amounting to US$6 550.

Ncube was ordered by the court to pay US$550 a month with effect from October 2023.

The court was also informed that Ncube is reportedly offering Sibonguthando a plot as an alternative to fulfilling his spousal support obligations.

Ncube, who was involved in a polygamous relationship, has six children from two wives. Sibonguthando who is understood to be his first wife, is seeking divorce.

Ncube, who began his career as a hairdresser in Mathambo Village, Lupane, has successfully built one of the fastest-growing funeral service businesses in the Southern African region.

He established Kingdom Blue Funeral Service using savings accrued from his hairdressing enterprise and now oversees the company, which boasts an impressive network of 12 branches in South Africa, 14 in Zimbabwe and one in Botswana.