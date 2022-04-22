Kingdom Empowerment Centre celebrates six years with Christian summit

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FAST growing pentecostal church Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC) is set to celebrate six years of existence with a three-day Christian summit which kicks off today at the Large City Hall.

The Christian summit that starts at 5pm today will be headlined by the church founders Prophet Bruce and Pamela Edwards while guest speakers will include Apostle Batsirai Java (Tabernacle of Grace) and Apostle Evans Bangira (Living in Victory International).

Said Prophet Bruce Edwards:

“We opened the church in 2016 where we started off with three members in Cowdray Park. We have grown and have branches that include City Centre, Magwegwe, Luveve, Filabusi, Entumbane, Cowdray Park, Khumalo, ZITF and Njube.

“Our resilience to survive over the years taking note how Covid-19 pandemic affected some churches is through our culture where our teachings and impact cuts across people from diverse backgrounds, multiple ethnicities and professions.

“Attendees should come geared up for a fresh outpouring of revival, an outbreak of miracles, signs and wonders,” said Prophet Edwards.

