KingKG’s poems included in Zimsec O Level set book

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TALENTED poet KingKG (real name Mthulisi Ndlovu) has received recognition from the academic sector as some of his poems have been included in a set book for O Level learners.

The young poet’s poems are included in the O Level Zimsec IsiNdebele literature under the poetry category. The book is for all IsiNdebele Form 3 and 4 pupils.

Speaking from his base in Ilawa, Poland, KingKG said he feels honoured that his works are being recognised in the academic sector.

“I wrote these poems when I was still learning at Amhlophe High School in Pumula, Bulawayo. It’s always been a dream for me to one day see my work being consumed by those in my country and the world at large while I’m still alive.

“The selection of my co-authored Poetry anthology back in 2020 titled Izinkondlo Ezinhlobonhlobo was one of my biggest highlights in this literary journey,” he said.

He said the fact that he is the youngest contributor and has the highest number of poems in the anthology motivated and humbled him.

“It’s always every creative’s dream to have their works recognised at whatever level. Thus, having the whole national institution embracing and hailing the indigenous efforts of young creative minds like myself just fulfills one’s conviction to make a difference through traditional languages,” he said.

King KG said as a young poet, seeing his name among the greatest legends of all times that he grew up watching like Albert Nyathi, David Mungoshi, and Nqindi has been humbling.

He said he will soon put to an end, the sabbatical break he had taken on writing as he was focusing more on nurturing his publishing house and other young budding artistes.

“I’ve some new surprise projects whose titles I’ll be unveiling soon once everything has been set and dusted. So far, I’ve been blessed with opportunities to travel around Europe and different regions teaching art and exchanging skills with other young people.

“My humble works have been received with both hands and people are very keen to learn my language, culture, and values and vice-versa. My major target this time around is global outreach and breaking into the international market in general.

“IsiNdebele language and the spirit of uBuntu will be known and spoken of wherever I go. This is the redemption song that I always sing with great pride and love,” said KingKG.

