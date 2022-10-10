Kings maintain top spot in Bulawayo Pool League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

KINGS stayed on top of the 2022 Bulawayo Provincial Pool League after overcoming Entumbane to maintain a point lead over second placed Queens Pool Academy in matches played over the weekend.

Top of the table Kings emerged 10-4 winners at home against fellow title contenders Entumbane to open a four points gap over them. Kings, in position one has 55 points in 22 matches whilst second placed Queens Academy have played a game more.

In their chase of Kings, Queens Pool Academy won their home match 8-6 against Black Eagles and in other fixtures played, Zimra emerged 9-5 winners over Ace-Basement, Lobengula Sharks won 11-3 against Southwold Originals and Nkulumane recorded a 9-5 win over Raylton. ZPC took home maximum points against Skittle Inn after an 8-6 victory in a mid-table clash.

In a close contest, Exchange took home the maximum points after overcoming Golden Lion 8-6and the other fixture saw Southwold Chikavangwena record an 8-6 win over Dragons to complete game week 23 of the league.

With 17 wins from 22 matches, Kings are leading the pack with 55 points followed by Queens Pool Academy on 54 and Entumbane on third position with 51 points on the board. With 51 points as well, Lobengula Sharks sit in position four followed by Southwold Originals on 40 points and Nkulumane Pool Club on 38 points.

Taxmen, Zimra are number seven with 32 points on the board while Exchange in position eight have 29 points and ninth placed Skittle Inn have the same number of points and Southwold Chikavangwena have 24 points in position 10.

With 24 points as well, ZPC is in position 11 followed by Black Eagles with 23 points and Raylton with 20 points. The bottom three has Dragons, Ace Basement and Golden Lion with 18, 18 and seven points respectively.

