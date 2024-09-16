Kirsty Coventry Among Candidates for International Olympic Committee Presidency

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

Zimbabweâ€™s Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry is among seven candidates that are vying for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The election will take place at the 143rd IOC Session to be held from March 18 to 21st, 2025 in Greece.

The other contestants are His Royal Highness Prince Feisal Al Hussein, Coe Sebastian, Johan Eliasch, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jnr and Morinari Watanabe.

In a Presser, the IOC said the candidates will present their programmes, in camera, to the full IOC membership during a meeting to be held in Lausanne (Switzerland) in January 2025.