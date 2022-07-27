Kirsty Coventry announces new boxing board

THE Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry has announced the new Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB), which will be chaired by Coca-Cola brand manager Vee Chibanda.

For two years the ZNBWCB had no board of directors.

Gender was the biggest winner as Minister Coventry announced a preliminary eight-member board comprising four men and four women.

The Minister said the new board is a good mix of people from diverse backgrounds including gender and a cross of professions.

“As the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation I am pleased to announce the appointment of the board of directors of the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board in line with the Boxing and Wrestling Control Act (Chapter 25:02) and Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).”

The other board members are Annie Zulfiqar, Diana Makumbe, Hazel Zisanhi, Robert Gonye, Dr Munyaradzi Mujuru, Request Machimbira, and Peter Mudzimiri.

More to follow…

