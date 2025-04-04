Kirsty Coventry receives heartfelt send-off as she prepares for new role at IOC

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Former Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry, was given an emotional farewell on Wednesday night at the Heritage Village in Harare.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), in collaboration with various stakeholders, organised a remarkable banquet that celebrated not only Coventry’s achievements but also the unity and spirit within Zimbabwe’s arts and sports community. The event transformed into a grand celebration, bringing together stars, sports administrators, and music lovers for an evening of delicious food and heartfelt camaraderie.

Various speakers offered glowing tributes to Coventry, who is set to leave Zimbabwe soon to take up her new role as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This historic achievement, following her victory on March 20, saw her become the first woman and the first African to assume the role of IOC president, succeeding Thomas Bach of Germany.

Having served in the Cabinet of Zimbabwe for seven years, Coventry’s contributions have left a lasting mark on the country’s sporting and cultural landscape.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, the new Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, was the guest of honour. He expressed his admiration for Coventry, noting her immense contribution to both sports and society.

“It’s a special night for all of us as we gather to celebrate a remarkable individual. This is your life – a true champion both on and off the field, a beloved friend and sister, the golden girl. We are here to bid you farewell and not goodbye, as you embark on a new and profoundly significant chapter as the president-elect of the International Olympic Committee,” he said.

The minister showered her with praise, recognising her Olympic achievements.

“As a swimmer, she graced the world stage with exceptional talent, bringing immense pride and glory to Zimbabwe. Her Olympic medals are a testament to her sheer determination and hard work. She has inspired generations of young athletes to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence.

“She brought a fresh perspective and a deep understanding of how sports can unite and uplift communities,” he added.

In an emotional farewell speech, Coventry expressed her deep affection for young talent in Zimbabwe.

“I was so priviledged to see young people in our country who have an extraordinary amount of talent, and it’s our job to ensure that we create an environment for those young talents to succeed and reach their dreams. So, please, keep working hard on their behalf; keep pushing forward the Ministry.

“Keep pushing forward all of the different councils and boards because every decision you make today will ensure that the youth of our community reach their full potential.”

Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Emily Jesaya, who introduced the guest of honour, reflected on the privilege of working with Dr Coventry.

“I got to know you when I was young, and I never thought I would work with you one day. It has been a priviledge working under you all these years,” Jesaya said.

Renowned musician, Jah Prayzah delivered a flawless performance that left the audience in awe. The night was made even more special when Minister Sanyatwe and Coventry were seen dancing in the auditorium alongside Permanent Secretary Nicholas Moyo, who later delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks.

Coventry, visibly enjoying the moment, danced to Jah Prayzah’s songs, demonstrating her love for Zimbabwean music. The auditorium was alive with top artistes, including Albert Nyathi, Hope Masike, Chirikure Chirikure, Sarah Dhliwayo, Peter Churu and award-winning music promoter Partson Chimbodza. Soccer administrators, including new Zifa president Nqobile Magwizi and Simba Bhora Football Club owner Simba Ndoro, also attended.

Representatives from the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, as well as the National Cultural and Creative Industries, attended the event, underscoring the importance of collaboration in enriching Zimbabwe’s cultural landscape.

This gathering was not just a farewell; it was a celebration of Coventry’s remarkable achievements and the collective spirit of Zimbabwe’s sports and arts communities. She was presented with gifts, including artefacts and portraits, which she will keep as mementos from the memorable evening.

Credit for the successful event goes to NACZ director Napoleon Nyanhi, and his team, who worked tirelessly to organise the affair.

“I want to thank everybody who came on board on short notice as we organised this event. I had a lot of faith that it was going to be a success, as it turned out to be,” Nyanhi said, expressing his gratitude to all who attended.

As Coventry embarks on her new role at the IOC, she has every reason to reflect on her journey with pride. The night was a fitting tribute to a woman whose dedication to sports and arts administration has left an indelible mark on Zimbabwe and inspired countless young athletes and artists.

With her leadership, the IOC is poised for transformative changes that reflect inclusion and diversity – values that Coventry holds dear. The world now looks forward to seeing how she will shape the future of the global sporting community.