Klopp donates £10k to SA-based children’s charity

Cape Town — Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has been hailed after donating £10 000 (R188 000) to the South African-based soccer charity for children, Joy is Round.

Klopp was hailed as “fantastic” and “humble” after making the generous donation to the initiative run by the Hout Bay United Football Community.

The Cape Town-based club, which runs a soccer academy for children aged seven to 18, oversees the initiative that aims to raise funds for grassroots soccer through the sale of balls and art made from old clothing and materials.

The Champions League-winning coach — who was also voted as Fifa’s The Best Men’s coach — is a patron of the club and visited Cape Town to meet the local community in 2017.

News of the German’s generous donation and visit to Cape Town only recently made international news after an employee from Hout Bay United contacted the Liverpool Echo.

Jeremy Elson, co-founder of Hout Bay United, said: “Jurgen is a fantastic chap to have associated with the club.

He came and did a talk in 2017, where he spoke about his time as a manager, his philosophy, football, his ambitions.

“He spoke for over two hours in total, everyone was captivated by him. The most amazing thing about him is how humble he is.”

Elson added that Klopp has continuously made donations since his visit and still holds a close relationship with the initiative. — AFP.