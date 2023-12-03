knife and screwdriver brandishing robber shot dead

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

AN unidentified man was shot and killed after he allegedly attacked people at a factory with a knife and screwdriver.

In a statement, the police said the incident took place at a brick company in Belgravia, Harare on 30 November.

“The ZRP is investigating a shooting incident which occurred at a brick company in Belgravia on 30/11/23 in which a yet to be identified male suspect died. The suspect allegedly attacked the occupants with a knife and screwdriver demanding for cash before he was shot.

“More information will be availed as investigations unfold,” reads the statement